Charity Sees Increase In Winter Solstice Ecards Donations

(MENAFN- Pressat) Herefordshire charity Hope Spring, has seen a significant increase in supporters and visitors sending their winter solstices greetings cards recently. In a blog post on their ecards platform Hope Spring ecards, the NGO said compared with last year, they have seen a sixty percent increase in donations directly linked to people sending their winter solstice cards.

Some of the reason for the increase was attributed to the new set of solstices ecards the charity launched a few weeks ago.“The new solstice greeting cards are more engaging and visually appealing to visitors to our platform," said trustee and co-designer of the solstice ecards Temi Odurinde. They organisation also launched a digital marketing campaign on both social media and the world wide web to promote the solstice ecards.

Hope Spring ecard platform, is the largest single contributor to the charity's fundraising efforts, especially in the last quarter of each year. Combination of fundraisers such as the solstice ecards, Christmas ecards and birthday ecards takes Hope Spring fundraising to the highest level they have achieved so far in 2024.

Hope Spring uses funds it raises to build water wells, boreholes and other water. sanitation and hygiene projects for communities in dire needs, in West Africa. Collaboration between the charity and local communities in West Africa has positively impacted the lives of more than one hundred thousand people, since the charity was founded seven years ago. You can find details of Hope Spring water projects on their website and social media pages.