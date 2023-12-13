Beyond Appearance: The Health Benefits Of Proper Teeth Alignment With Aligners

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) Proper teeth alignment, often achieved through orthodontic treatment like teeth aligners , offers a wide range of health benefits. These benefits go beyond just cosmetic improvements and can have a significant impact on a patient's oral and overall health. In fact, the benefits go beyond cavities and teeth extractions; conditions like heart disease and diabetes can be attributed, at least marginally, to poor oral hygiene. Here are some of the key health benefits of proper teeth alignment using aligners:

Improved Oral Hygiene

Starting with the most straight forward example, straight teeth are easier to clean, as there are fewer gaps and crevices for food particles and bacteria to hide. Properly aligned teeth make it easier for patients to maintain good oral hygiene practices, reducing the risk of tooth decay, gum disease and bad breath.

Enhanced Chewing and Digestion

Properly aligned teeth help improve how well you chew your food. When teeth fit together correctly, patients can break down food into smaller, more digestible particles, which can positively impact overall digestive health and may help you lose a little weight.

Reduced Risk of Tooth Wear

Misaligned teeth can cause uneven wear and tear on tooth surfaces. Over time, this can lead to dental problems such as cracked teeth, sensitivity and enamel erosion. Aligners can help distribute biting forces evenly, reducing the risk of such issues.

Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Health

Proper teeth alignment can also contribute to better TMJ health. Misaligned teeth can also lead to jaw pain, headaches and TMJ disorders. Aligners can help alleviate the strain on the jaw joint by ensuring that the bite is properly aligned, reducing the risk of TMJ (the disorder of the same name) from developing.

Improved Speech

Misaligned teeth can affect speech and pronunciation in severe cases. Aligners can help correct these issues, leading to improved articulation and communication skills.

Enhanced Self-Esteem and Confidence

While not directly related to physical health, improved self-esteem and confidence resulting from a straighter smile can have positive psychological and social effects. Patients may feel more motivated to maintain their oral health and overall well-being simply as a result of straightening their teeth.

Overall Systemic Health

Dental and health professionals alike would agree that there appears to be a correlation between oral health and systemic health. Conditions like gum disease have been linked to an increased risk of sleep apnea, rheumatoid arthritis and other health issues. Proper teeth alignment and good oral hygiene, on the other hand, contribute to overall health and well-being.

Easier Maintenance and Retention

Following orthodontic treatment with aligners, patients typically receive retainers to maintain their newly aligned teeth. Retention of the progress made is easier and more effective when teeth are correctly aligned from the start, reducing the risk of your teeth shifting to an improper position again.

Physical, emotional and psychological factors impact a person's well-being, so it makes sense that aligners would be able to go beyond the aesthetics to help people look and feel good. Whether you get clear aligners in Florida or Nevada, the results cannot be understated. If you're still looking for a reason to pursue teeth straightening treatments, call your dental services provider who will be able to explain the many benefits of a healthier, happier smile.