Basalt Fiber Market Size Worth USD 586 Million In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global basalt fiber market size was USD 256 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. The surge in demand for basalt fibers is attributed to their widespread application in the automotive and construction sectors. Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are increasingly turning to basalt fibers to create lightweight components without compromising strength, fostering a rapid shift towards Electric Vehicles (EVs), and enhancing safety in battery operation.

The automotive and transport segment is poised to capture a substantial share of the global basalt fiber market. With the automotive industry integrating basalt fibers into various components such as brake pads, clutch plates, and CNG cylinders, the market is responding to the rising demand for lightweight and durable solutions. The segment's growth is further fueled by the adoption of basalt fibers in Electric Vehicle (EV) components, where their mechanical strength and resistance to high temperatures contribute to overall vehicle lightness.

The construction segment is anticipated to witness steady growth, driven by the increased use of basalt fibers. Renowned for their high elastic modulus, fire resistance, and acid resistance, basalt fibers are employed as reinforcement materials in construction, extending the longevity and durability of structures. As global urbanization trends rise, the demand for sustainable construction materials is expected to further boost the adoption of basalt fibers in the construction sector.

Asia Pacific secured the largest revenue share in 2022, with the adoption of basalt fibers on the rise in construction and automotive applications. The region is witnessing a surge in infrastructure projects incorporating basalt fibers as a sustainable material. India, expected to become the third-largest construction market globally, is a key player in driving the market's growth. Additionally, the wind energy industry's rapid expansion, with China leading in wind capacity additions, contributes significantly to the market's success.

North America, the second-largest market in 2022, showcases rapid growth in the automotive industry. With basalt fibers playing a pivotal role in various automotive components, the region benefits from a robust market. Government initiatives, like the USD 12 billion funds granted for EV production, further propel the market. In Europe, the automotive industry's significant contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the rapid growth of wind energy installations position the continent for the fastest revenue growth rate in the basalt fiber market.

Challenges and Opportunities:

While the basalt fiber market experiences substantial growth, challenges such as easily available substitutes, including steel, glass, nylon, and polypropylene, pose a threat. Limited awareness and the cost-effectiveness of substitutes hinder the market's potential. Additionally, the energy-intensive production process of basalt fibers may restrain revenue growth.

Form and Application Insights:

- Continuous Form Dominates: The continuous form segment claimed the largest revenue share in 2022. Basalt Continuous Fiber (BCF) finds extensive use in construction, composites, and the aircraft industry, contributing to its dominance.

- Discrete Form on the Rise: The discrete form segment, manufactured from fine fibers of basalt, shows promising growth, driven by its application in textiles, particularly in woven fabric production.

Outlook and Future Prospects:

As the global basalt fiber market continues to flourish, driven by the automotive and construction sectors' increasing adoption, stakeholders are encouraged to explore sustainable solutions. The market's future promises continued growth, propelled by innovation and a shift towards environmentally conscious practices.

Scope of Research