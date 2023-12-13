Clinical Decision Support System Market Size To Reach USD 13.07 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Increasing demand for automated tools for analyzing and interpreting large volumes of data and records in the healthcare sector is a key factor driving Clinical Decision Support System market revenue growth Vancouver, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global clinical decision support systems (CDSS) Market is expected to reach USD 13.07 Million by 2032, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The increasing incidences of chronic diseases across different parts of the globe is positively impacting the clinical decision support system (CDSS) market in applications such as drug databases, diagnostic decision support, care plans, and disease reference, among others. The increasing instances of chronic disorder would lead to a growing trend of increasing number of patients entering the hospitals, which would increase the amount of data at the hospitals' end. Thus, a precise and error-free tool for handling the data would be an inevitable need, where clinical decision support systems (CDSS) would come into play. The role of government plays an important in bringing any new system or technology in the culture of the healthcare industry. A clinical decision support system is an expensive phenomenon, hence an initial stage of the launch of this system, the financial support, and awareness spread by the government would play an essential role in this industry. This would ultimately improve the healthcare condition of the respective country. For instance, initiated in November 2015, China's 13th Five-Year Plan (FYP) focused on transforming the healthcare services in the region. State spending on healthcare in China increased from 15% in 1999 to 30% in 2013, and out-of-pocket expenditures dropped from 60% to 34%. Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ However, the cost of implementing a clinical decision support system is not pocket friendly for all hospital and clinical centers and may hamper the market growth in the upcoming years. Such systems ' servicing and software upgrading costs can sometimes be more than the real product size. Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size value in 2019 USD 4.48 Billion CAGR (2023 - 2032) 10.3% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 13.07 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019 - 2021 Forecast period 2023 - 2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Millions, and CAGR from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Component, product, type, mode of delivery, level of interactivity, setting outlook, usage, application, end-use, region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey Key companies profiled Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Zynx Health, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., IBM, McKesson Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Meditech, Philips Healthcare, and Wolters Kluwer Health Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

Strategic Development

In October 2017, Siemens Healthineers made an announcement about the acquisition of Medicalis Corporation, based in San Francisco, to expand the tools it can provide hospital and healthcare systems working to cope with population health initiatives and shift to value-based care.

By component, services, in terms of revenue, contributed to the clinical decision support systems largest market share of over 60.0% in 2019 and are likely to grow at a rate of 9.1% in the forecast period. The market dominance of services is attributed to the offering of services, comprising consulting, training, and maintenance, among others, on a continuous basis to the end-users such as hospitals and clinics.

By product, integrated CDSS held a larger clinical decision support systems market share in 2019 and is estimated to observe a faster growth rate of 10.2% in the forecast period, owing to the widespread demand for clinical decision support system solutions with functionalities to collaborate and exchange information amongst themselves.

By application, drug databases dominated the clinical decision support systems market in 2019 and are likely to grow at the fastest rate of 10.6% during the forecast period f clinical decision support systems market. Rising prevalence of allergies especially, drug allergies, is driving the demand for a clinical decision support system for recommending, dispensing, or administering a drug to reduce the medication error that may occur and lead to adverse consequences. North America held the largest clinical decision support systems market share in 2019 and is projected to grow at a rate of 8.5% in the forecast period. The market dominance of the region is owing to rising advancement in technology, high awareness among patients, and increasing focus on providing better healthcare services, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global clinical decision support systems (CDSS) on the basis of component, product, type, mode of delivery, level of interactivity, setting outlook, usage, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)



Services

Hardware Software

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)



Integrated CDSS Standalone CDSS

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)



Therapeutic CDSS Diagnostic CDSS

Mode of Delivery Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)



On-Premise CDSS

Web-Based CDSS Cloud-Based CDSS

Level of Interactivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)



Active CDSS Passive CDSS

Setting Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)



Inpatient Ambulatory Care

Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)



Knowledge-Based

Expert Laboratory Information System Machine Learning Systems

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)



Drug Databases

Care Plans

Diagnostic Decision Support

Disease Reference Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)



Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Clinics

Retail Pharmacies Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Europe



Germany



UK



France



BENELUX



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



MEA



Saudi Arabia



UAE Rest of MEA

