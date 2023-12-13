Microprinting Market Size Worth USD 981.9 Million In 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strict standards and regulations in the banking sector is a key factor driving global microprinting market revenue growth Vancouver, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global microprinting market size is expected to reach USD 981.9 Million in 2032 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Technological advancements in microprinting is a key factor driving market revenue. An increasing number of key market players are launching new Three Dimensional (3D) microprinting products owing to their rising popularity. For example, Microlight3D, a specialist in high-resolution micro-scale Two Dimensional (2D) and 3D printing systems for industrial and scientific applications, has announced the availability of eight new resins with varying properties for mechanical meta-materials and life sciences applications. The availability of flexible, rigid, and biocompatible resins allows developers to experiment with 3D microprinting with diverse materials and recreate miniscule items in complicated patterns 100x smaller than a strand of hair. In addition to the two resins it already supplies, Microlight3D developed the eight resins for use with its microFAB-3D, a two-photon polymerization-based ultra-high resolution 3D-printing technique. This method of direct laser writing is used to create a solid 3D structure out of photoactivable materials. Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ However, digitization of documents to reduce paper use is a key factor, which could restrain market revenue growth. Many companies are assuming environmental stewardship roles. These businesses have adopted digital wallets and are digitizing their records. In addition, use of magnetic ink to print text or pictures, as well as issues with Magnetic Ink Character Recognition (MICR) readers, is another factor, which could restrain market revenue growth. The vulnerability in their system is likely to be a potential barrier to commercial expansion. Furthermore, limitations of microprinting needles, as well as high cost of printer manufacturing, are other factors, which could restrain market revenue growth. Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 600.0 Million CAGR (2023–2032) 5.0% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 981.9 Million Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Substrate type, print type, type, and application, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Xerox Corporation, Videojet Technologies, Inc., Matica Technologies AG, Brady Corporation, Zebra Technologies Corporation, HP Inc., Ricoh Company Ltd., Canon Finetech Nisca Inc., Source Technologies, and SAFEChecks Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global microprinting market is consolidated, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective microprinting. Some major players included in the global microprinting market report are:



Xerox Corporation

Videojet Technologies, Inc.

Matica Technologies AG

Brady Corporation

Zebra Technologies Corporation

HP Inc.

Ricoh Company Ltd.

Canon Finetech Nisca Inc.

Source Technologies SAFEChecks

Strategic Development



On 20 October 2022, KIT Institute of Applied Physics (APH) developed a novel technique to 3D printing, which can allow for the quick creation of high-resolution microstructures. The inventors call it light-sheet 3D laser microprinting, and it requires both two-color laser illumination and two-step absorption, as well as the usage of a specific photoresin mix. According to the project's published report, scanning-based nonlinear optical techniques to 3D printing have reached voxel volumes below 1 cubic micron but suffer from low printing speed or high cost due to the femtosecond lasers utilized. On 21 April 2022, TDK Corporation announced that its subsidiary TDK Ventures, Inc. has invested in microLED developer VueReal Inc. to accelerate and develop their microprinting manufacturing process, enabling cost savings and increased performance for display industries such as smart phones, watches, automotive displays, and Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality (AR/VR). VueReal has introduced potential substantial economic viability to the microLED sector for the first time, with over 150 patents globally and full-stack bespoke display production capabilities.

Some Key Highlights From the Report



The single-sided segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global microprinting market over the forecast period due to increasing use of single-sided microprinting in government, education, and corporate applications. Single-sided microprinting can be seen on check slips, stamps, official paperwork, medical prescriptions and reports, packaging labels and a few Identification (ID) cards. Almost all postal stamps, check slips and event ID cards require single-sided microprinting. Furthermore, the packaging industry employs single-sided microprinting to avoid product duplication. Matica Technologies AG (Germany), one of the leading financial card suppliers, introduced XID8600 printer, which allows for single-sided microprinting on cards, which may be used to create ID cards and produce up to 120 single-sided cards each hour.

The banking & finance segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global microprinting market over the forecast period. This is due to rising demand for anti-counterfeit tools and printers for counterfeit deterrence from banking and financial. Microprinting is used in banking and finance for various banking documents such as cheque slips, currency/banknotes, financial or payment cards and identification cards. Microprinting technology meets these requirements by printing microscopic text. If a check line has microprint, there will be a 'MP' at the end of the line. This pattern looks as a line to the naked eye, which is only visible when magnified. The microprint is not apparent when a photocopy or scanned page is enlarged. The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global microprinting market in 2022. This is attributed to rising number of patents awarded to leading market players to create new and innovative microprinting products. For example, Optomec, a well-known provider of Additive Manufacturing solutions for 3D Metal Printing and 3D Printed Electronics, has obtained new patents covering the use of Aerosol Jet for the fabrication of 3-dimensional microstructures. This new capability enables the development of minuscule components with resolutions as low as 15 microns, which is roughly one-fifth the width of a human hair and lower than the resolution of the human eye. This potential has been demonstrated by a range of materials, including polymers, metals, and composite structures.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global microprinting market on the substrate type, print type, type, application, and region:



Substrate Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Plastic



Paper

Metal

Print Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Single-Sided

Double-Sided

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Monochrome

Color

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Banking & Finance



Government



Packaging



Healthcare



Education



Corporate

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019–2032)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



UK



France



Spain



BENELUX



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa

