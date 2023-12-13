Biocides Market Size Worth USD 16.66 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global biocides market size was USD 11.05 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. Key drivers include increased demand for antimicrobial protection in various industries and a surge in personal grooming expenditures. The application of biocides spans across sectors, with cooling towers emerging as a major area in power, mining, and chemical plants. In the realm of personal care, the market is experiencing substantial growth, fueled by rising per capita income, especially notable in China's booming cosmetics market.

Challenges:

However, the market faces challenges, primarily stemming from the lengthy and expensive registration processes. In Europe, stringent regulations, such as the Biocidal Products Regulation (BPR), aim to enhance the safe use of biocidal products, adding complexity to market entry.

Type Insights:

Among the various types of biocides, organic acids took the lead in 2022, securing the largest revenue share. This can be attributed to their widespread use, particularly in the food industry. Notably, Lactic Acid (LA), a naturally occurring organic acid, is gaining traction for its environmentally friendly properties and safety. Its applications range from decontaminating surfaces to enhancing the pH of fruit juices and foods.

Product Insights:

Within the market's product segmentation, the preservatives segment is poised for steady, fast revenue growth. This growth is fueled by increasing disposable incomes, enabling consumers to invest in quality products. Cosmetic biocides, including triacetin and Resorcinol, find applications in personal care products such as toothpaste, mouthwashes, deodorants, and shaving gels.

Application Insights:

The water treatment segment is expected to command a significant revenue share in the global biocides market during the forecast period. This is driven by the escalating use of biocides in treating drinking water and wastewater. Applications extend to municipal water treatment, Oil & Gas (O&G), power plants, pulp & paper, and other water treatment processes.

Regional Insights:

In 2022, North America emerged as the leading market, attributing its success to growing building and infrastructure development, driving demand for paints and coatings. The region's Food & Beverage (F&B) industry, particularly in the U.S. and Canada, is witnessing advancements in Research & Development (R&D) and technology, further boosting demand for biocides.

The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to experience the fastest revenue growth during the forecast period. Factors contributing to this growth include the increasing use of water treatment chemicals, rapid urbanization, economic development, manufacturing activities, and a rising demand for water. China stands out as a significant contributor to the water treatment chemical market in the Asia Pacific region.

Europe is expected to account for a substantial revenue share, driven by the availability of alternatives and regulatory developments. For instance, the European Chemicals Agency's biocidal products committee (BPC) advised against the reapproval of propiconazole, a key wood preservative in the European market.

