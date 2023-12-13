Telescopic Slides Market Size Worth USD 9.90 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global telescopic slides market size was USD 5.98 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Key drivers of this growth include the escalating demand for automated materials in automotive, electronics, and electrical industries, coupled with technological advancements and increased automation in telescopic slides.

The automotive sector is emerging as a major contributor to the telescopic slides market, showcasing a steady revenue growth rate. Manufacturers in this industry are increasingly adopting telescopic slides to enhance inspection and networking capabilities, upgrade systems, and improve production efficiency. In response to this demand, companies like Widney Manufacturing Ltd. have introduced innovative products like the 300 series telescopic slide, designed for lighter-duty applications, offering maximum load capacity at 170 kg.

The ball bearing segment dominates the market, holding the largest revenue share in 2022. Ball bearings, with their smoother operation compared to roller slides, find extensive use in industries such as automobiles, bicycles, machinery, and electrical and electronics sectors. The superior movement control provided by ball bearings is particularly crucial in the automotive industry for tasks like opening and closing doors, hoods, and trunks.

Automotive and Food & Beverages Industries Propel Market Growth

The automotive industry segment is expected to witness a steadily fast revenue growth rate, fueled by the growing need for telescopic slides in the production of automotive components. Telescopic slides play a vital role in safely transferring components from one stage to another, with ball bearings being the preferred choice due to their ability to handle heavier loads.

Simultaneously, the Food & Beverages (F&B) segment is projected to account for a significantly large revenue share in the global telescopic slides market. The demand for efficient transfer of products without damage is driving the adoption of telescopic slides in this sector. Their rapid construction and minimal installation requirements contribute to their popularity in the F&B industry.

Industrial Applications and Regional Insights

In terms of industrial applications, the industrial segment is expected to register a moderately fast revenue growth rate. Telescopic slides are integral to automation equipment setups, allowing machinery to move smoothly while limiting motion to a plane surface. These slides are widely used in the machining tools industry for tasks such as boring, cutting, and shearing, providing reliable and low-maintenance solutions.

Geographically, the Asia Pacific market dominates the global telescopic slides market, driven by rapid industrial growth in countries like China, India, and Japan. Manufacturers in this region are leveraging telescopic slides to enhance reliability, efficiency, and save time and costs, resulting in increased production and sales. Notably, China leads with over 20% of the market share.

The North America market is expected to witness the fastest revenue growth rate, fueled by rising demand for telescopic slides in the U.S. and Canada. The availability of various rolling elements, including roller slides and ball bearing slides, provides buyers with multiple options to suit their specific needs.

The Europe market is anticipated to account for a considerable revenue share, attributed to the presence of key automotive manufacturers in countries like Germany, Italy, Poland, France, and the UK.

Challenges and Opportunities

While the telescopic slides market is on a growth trajectory, challenges such as the complexity of installation and a shortage of skilled professionals could hinder revenue growth. Affordability concerns in regions with limited funds and economies may also pose challenges.

However, opportunities abound with technological advancements, including features like interlocking devices, self-retraction, retraction damping, and separable inside rails. These innovations provide industries with increased flexibility, reliability, and machine efficiency.

