Aluminum-Based Master Alloy Market Size Worth USD 395.3 Million In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aluminum-based master alloy market size was USD 202.6 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The market's expansion is attributed to advancements in automotive and construction industries globally, coupled with the escalating adoption of lightweight materials and aluminum-based master alloys in the renewable energy sector.

The market is witnessing a surge in demand, particularly in the wake of increasing popularity of Electric Vehicles (EVs) and the requirement for lightweight materials in automobiles. The demand for aluminum alloys is expected to reach 68.7 million tons, reflecting an 8% increase compared to 2020. Aluminum-based master alloys, known for their customizability and consistency, play a pivotal role in meeting the escalating need for lightweight materials.

The primary aluminum-based master alloy segment dominated the market in 2022, securing the largest revenue share. This is attributed to the rising demand for primary aluminum-based master alloys in energy devices, automotive components, and building materials. The alloy's consistent and homogenous composition, resistance to corrosion, high electrical conductivity, and aesthetic appeal contribute to its popularity.

The reverb melting technology segment is expected to witness a fast revenue growth rate, driven by its efficiency in forming specialized alloys with increased production yields and enhanced product quality. Industries requiring ultra-aluminum-based master alloy, such as electronics and aerospace, find reverb melting technology crucial for precise control over the aluminum melting process.

Aluminum, as a raw material, is anticipated to dominate the market due to its high adoption in master alloys. Aluminum-based master alloys may contain over 50% of the main element composition, offering properties like high-strength to weight ratio, good formability, corrosion resistance, and strength. The strict requirements for purity in aluminum manufacturing contribute to its preference in alloy production.

The composition adjustment segment is expected to register a moderately fast revenue growth rate, driven by the rising adoption of composition adjustment in adjusting the chemical composition of master alloy. This ensures uniformity and consistency, making aluminum-based master alloy an ideal material for various applications.

The construction and building industry segment is poised to account for the largest revenue share in the global aluminum-based master alloy market during the forecast period. The industry benefits from the mechanical strength and high strength-to-weight ratio of aluminum-based master alloys, leading to improved fuel efficiency and lower emissions.

The North America market led in revenue share in 2022, driven by a surge in construction and building industry demand in the U.S. and Canada. The construction sector in the U.S. witnessed significant growth, with over 919,000 facilities and notable investments in domestic manufacturing.

Anticipated as the fastest-growing region, the Asia Pacific market is witnessing increased adoption of primary aluminum-based master alloys, especially in countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India. China's robust aluminum production growth further contributes to the region's market dominance.

The European market is expected to hold a substantial revenue share due to the rising demand for steel components in the construction industry, notably in the UK, Germany, and France.

Fluctuating costs of raw materials and the availability of more durable alternatives pose challenges to market revenue growth. The complex and resource-intensive manufacturing process, along with high energy costs, makes aluminum-based master alloys comparatively expensive, prompting potential buyers to explore cost-effective alternatives.

As industries continue to prioritize lightweight materials, the global aluminum-based master alloy market is set for robust growth. Manufacturers are responding to the increasing demand by investing in research and development to offer tailored products that meet specific application needs. Despite challenges, the market is poised to play a pivotal role in the evolution of industries such as automotive, construction, energy, and more.

