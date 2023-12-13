Lubricants For Wind Turbine Market Size Worth USD 344.34 Million In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global lubricants for wind turbine market size was USD 164 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 7.6 % during the forecast period. The surge is attributed to the increasing global focus on non-hydro renewable energy, in line with the United Nations' ambitious goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Governments worldwide are prioritizing the deployment of renewable energy technologies, including wind power, to meet emission reduction targets. The United Nations emphasizes a 45% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030 and complete carbon neutrality by 2050. Wind energy, especially from offshore wind farms, is a key component in achieving these goals, despite facing challenges such as high operation and maintenance costs.

A major driver of market growth is the heightened awareness of greenhouse gas emissions and government initiatives to promote renewable energy. Notably, the World Bank has approved significant financing for low-carbon energy development in countries like India and Turkey, signaling a global commitment to sustainable practices.

Technological advancements play a pivotal role in driving market revenue growth. Companies like Flender Corporation are at the forefront, developing advanced wind turbines with higher capacity. However, challenges such as high maintenance costs and limited awareness of lubricants' usage in wind turbines could impede market growth.

Base-Oil Insights:

The synthetic lubricants segment led the market in 2022, capturing the largest revenue share. Synthetic lubricants, composed of synthesized oil components, offer lower pour points, enhancing gearbox efficiency at lower temperatures. Mobil SHC synthetic oils, widely used in over 40,000 wind turbines globally, exemplify the industry's reliance on synthetic lubricants for wear protection and extended oil life.

The bio-based lubricants segment is expected to experience moderate growth, driven by the promising properties of lubricants derived from vegetable oils. Bio-based lubricants, with their low toxicity, high biodegradability, and superior physicochemical properties, are emerging as a viable alternative to mineral oils.

Product Insights:

The gear oil segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period, primarily due to the increasing use of gear oils in wind turbine gears. These oils, often made from fully synthetic Polyalphaolefins (PAO), exhibit excellent low-temperature behavior, viscosity-temperature performance, and compatibility with mineral oils.

The hydraulic oil segment is poised to register the fastest revenue growth rate, attributed to the growing demand for hydraulic oil to control wind turbine blades. This approach ensures longer oil service life, reduces maintenance costs, and contributes to the overall efficiency of wind turbines.

Platform Insights:

The offshore segment is expected to hold the largest revenue share, driven by the specialized lubricants required for offshore wind turbines to withstand harsh marine environments. Stringent government regulations on pollution and the increasing need for renewable energy further contribute to the dominance of the offshore segment.

Onshore wind power is expected to register steady revenue growth due to its established technology, accessibility, and cost-effectiveness. Onshore wind farms play a crucial role in generating clean and reliable energy for communities and businesses.

Regional Insights:

North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022, attributed to the rising demand for clean energy and government investments in expanding wind energy capacity. The U.S., in particular, has witnessed a significant increase in electricity production from wind energy.

Europe is projected to register the fastest revenue growth rate, driven by the increasing demand for clean and renewable energy sources. Government initiatives and substantial investments in new wind farms contribute to the region's growth.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to account for a considerable revenue share, propelled by favorable government policies, increased investments in wind turbine projects, and reduced energy costs. Noteworthy investments in renewable energy projects in countries like China and Japan indicate a promising future for the market in this region.

