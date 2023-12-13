Duke Deuce's Crunkstar Christmas Club Live In Spatial Nation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Marc Beckman NEW YORK CITY , NEW YORK , USA, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- DMA United is pleased to announce the launch of Spatial Nation , a fully immersive, interactive digital environment where superfans will gather with artists and entertainers for shared experiences. The first multi-day activation in Spatial Nation will be with rapper Duke Deuce.Duke Deuce is embracing the season of giving and providing his superfans with a special, fully immersive experience to celebrate the Holiday Season: Duke Deuce's Crunkstar Christmas Club."I am very excited to interact with my core fanbase and tap in with new fans,” Duke Deuce states.“I believe tech is the future and in order to evolve as an artist, I must expand beyond the physical form and this activation allows me to do just that."Duke Deuce's Crunkstar Christmas Club will launch in the metaverse and expand into the physical world. A tiered-ticketing structure provides superfans with access to Spatial Nation for:.The Duke Deuce Immersive Digital Gallery.Meet and Greets.Dance Lessons (Learn the Gangsta Walk).Musical Performance and New Music Drops.Listening PartiesPlus, physical tie-ins include:.Live Physical Events in Atlanta with Twitch (details to follow).Limited Edition Duke Deuce Crunkstar MerchandiseTickets for the Duke Deuce Crunkstar Christmas Club are available exclusively at Spatial Nation.“Working with Duke Deuce to launch Spatial Nation has been inspiring,” stated DMA United CEO Marc Beckman.“Through Spatial Nation, DMA United can offer brands and personalities the opportunity to reach Gen Z fans in native environments, and provide immersive digital experiences to engage socially.”Spatial Nation will officially launch on December 21st for the multi-day Duke Deuce Crunkstar Christmas Club activation, and plans to launch additional artists and entertainers in the metaverse.Future experiences will include live performances, listening parties, meet and greets, fashion shows, and art exhibitions. Further, each experience will blend digital and physical world – such as exclusive digital and physical merchandise, and access to physical experiences (e.g. backstage access, concert tickets) for those participating in digital experiences, etc.About Duke DeuceCrunk music was never dead, but Memphis rapper Duke Deuce has taken it upon himself to inspire a new generation to tear the club up. With inexhaustible energy and a booming voice Duke Deuce has been reclaiming the ecstatic subgenre for his hometown, making music as grim as it is gleeful, and turning up all the while. Rapping about harrowing realities and detailing the benefits of his hard-won success, Duke has reached millions of rap fans who dig his music's intensity as much as they do the playful dancing (a.k.a. gangsta walking) he does in his videos. With each release, Duke makes the case that crunk is more than music. It's a way of life.About Spatial NationSpatial Nation is a fully immersive, interactive digital environment where superfans will gather with artists and entertainers for shared experiences. Spatial Nation hosts artists and entertainers; and provides fans with once in a lifetime experiences, including live performances, listening parties, meet and greets, fashion shows, and art exhibitions. Each experience blends digital and physical worlds – such as exclusive digital and physical merchandise, access to physical experiences (e.g. backstage access, concert tickets) for those participating in digital experiences, etc.About DMA UnitedDMA United is an award winning advertising agency that provides representation services to individuals and brands. DMA's polycultural platform positions it at the center of superior style and design, and extends into fashion, art, music, sports, and entertainment. For over two decades, DMA United has partnered with Fortune 500 companies and closely held businesses to execute branding and advertising platforms worldwide. A sampling of DMA United's clients include Karl Lagerfeld, Tom Ford, Havaianas, Pepsi, Carhartt, Sony Music, Claire's, and Warner Bros. Entertainment. To date, DMA United has designed and implemented seven NFT marketplaces, including Artlabb with NYU. Further, it has worked with over 100 individuals and brands to ensure impactful entry into the Web3 space, including the NARS Cosmetics NFT Genesis Collection; and has developed pro-social initiatives with brands such as Parley for the Oceans, Save the Chimps, MPTF and more.

