Mushroom Market Was Valued At US$41.63 Billion In 2021 And Is Estimated To Grow At A CAGR Of 6.04%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mushroom Market was valued at US$41.63 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.04% during the forecast period.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, forecasted between 2021 and 2028, the mushroom market was valued at US$41.63 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.04%.One of the major growth drivers in the global mushroom market is the increase in the vegan population and the dietary properties of mushrooms, which provide a high source of protein. Mushrooms have been considered a meat alternative due to their texture resembling that of 'meat' and the addition of flavouring such as umami can mimic meat with Mycoprotein, which is produced from fermented mushrooms. Even though mushrooms don't contain as much nutrition as meat, it has much fewer calories compared to that of meat. Mushrooms contain a lot of health benefits such as maintaining red blood cells, improving healthy skin and the function of the digestive, immune, and nervous systems, acts as an oxidant to protect body cells from being damaged by heart disease, some cancers, and other diseases which occur from ageing. Mushrooms have been proven to contain naturally produced vitamin D , which few foods don't naturally have, and are known to be used for weight management and to increase immunity.There are many product launches and developments taking place in the mushroom market. For instance, as of July 2022, Meati Foods attracted big investors with their new product which is a steak fillet that is made from 95% mushroom roots. This is said to increase the popularity of alternate meat products with fundraisers reaching US$278 million and investments of US$50 million from Chipotle, a famous restaurant known for their bowls, tacos, and burritos.Access sample report or view details:The mushroom market, based on type, is categorized into four types. Button mushrooms, shiitake mushrooms, oyster mushrooms, and others. Button mushrooms are the most common type of mushrooms consumed and grown by the world. These are produced throughout the year in small, medium, and large farms with different levels of technology being developed.The mushroom market, based on phase, is categorized into five types. Compositing, spawning, casing, pinning, and harvesting. Compositing is the mixing and wetting of ingredients that are stacked into a rectangular pile for use as compost for the ferment of the mushroom crop.The mushroom market, based on form, is categorized into five types. Canned, frozen, fresh, dried, and others. The most common form in which mushrooms are sold is in the canned form. The can is filled with mushrooms and other ingredients like salt, sugar, and citric acid to increase the shelf life of the mushrooms.The mushroom market, based on application, is categorized into two types. Canned and frozen. Mushrooms are washed, processed, and canned in small containers which are transported to shops for sale.The mushroom market is expected to grow in the North American region the most during the forecasted period. One of the main factors that propel the growth in the North American region is the health benefits and government support for the growth of mushrooms. For instance, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Institute of Food and Agriculture has provided a grant to Pennsylvania State University to develop new ways of protecting mushroom crops. To avoid the loss of 10% to 15% of the mushroom crop to pests and diseases, Pennsylvania State University has planned to create new opportunities for farm owners, residents and policymakers. This will boost the production of mushrooms in the market and increase growth in the forecasted year.The research contains several key players in the mushroom market, including Monaghan Group (Ireland), WALSH MUSHROOMS GROUP (Ireland), Mycelia (Belgium), Smithy Mushrooms Ltd. (U.K.), Mushroomfem, Hirano Mushroom LLC (Kosovo), Fujishukin Co. Ltd. (Japan), and Costa (India).The market analytics report segments the mushroom market using the following criteria:.By TypeoButton MushroomsoShiitake MushroomsoOyster MushroomsoOthers.By PhaseoCompositingoSpawningoCasingoPinningoHarvesting.By FormoCannedoFrozenoFreshoDriedoOthers.By ApplicationoCannedoFrozen.By GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.Others.Europe.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Spain.Otherso Middle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Mentioned:.Monaghan Group (Ireland).WALSH MUSHROOMS GROUP (Ireland).Mycelia (Belgium).Smithy Mushrooms Ltd. (U.K.).Mushroomfem.Hirano Mushroom LLC (Kosovo).Fujishukin Co. Ltd. (Japan).Costa (India)Explore More Reports:.Beta-Glucan Market:.Morel Mushroom Market:.Canned Tuna Market:

Ankit Mishra

Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence LLP

+1 850-250-1698

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn