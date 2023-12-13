(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Match Maison Unveils Pioneering Approach to International Dating Led by Elena Sachs

Zurich, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2023) - Under Elena Sachs' leadership, Match Maison, a professional matchmaking service founded on October 15, 2023, has updated its matchmaking approach to focus on Zurich, Geneva, and London. Designed for passionate, internationally-minded individuals who value their time, the service has experienced remarkable growth in its member base, accompanied by the addition of 30 dedicated brand ambassadors.







Match Maison's new approach moves beyond traditional algorithmic matches to align individual preferences and values for meaningful connections. The first match in October and all matches since have been successful so far, showing the method's effectiveness.

Central to Match Maison's service is a 360° matchmaking strategy, combining intuition and psychological insights. Managed by female matchmakers, this involves direct interactions to ensure genuine compatibility. Beyond matchmaking, the service includes coaching to guide clients toward authentic relationships, emphasizing compatibility and connections.

Match Maison offers two memberships: open and private. The open membership, without charge, suits individuals exploring services. Private membership provides more tailored services, including individualized matchmaking and coaching.

In addition, Match Maison has expanded its partner network by collaborating with networkx GmbH , reflecting shared values of integrity, honesty, and kindness. Known for providing club applicants the network to bring visions to life, networkx complements Match Maison's ethos of connecting remarkable personalities.

Elena Sachs states: "Since launching, our commitment to meaningful relationships for discerning singles has seen success, including growing memberships and matches. Our networkx collaboration further shows our dedication to serving client needs in Zurich, Geneva, and London."

About Match Maison

Match Maison, founded by Elena Sachs, is a boutique matchmaking service based in Zurich, Switzerland. Specializing in creating meaningful connections for internationally-minded, high-achieving individuals, Match Maison offers a blend of discretion, personalized service, and psychological insight, redefining the matchmaking industry's standards.

Elena Sachs, Founder & Chief Matchmaker

Match Maison

+41 (0)78 677 73 63​

