Stagg Wabnik Law Group Welcomes New Associates Nicholas Bologna And Samantha Flores

GARDEN CITY, NY / December 13, 2023 / Stagg Wabnik Law Group is proud to announce the addition of two new associates to their team, Nicholas Bologna and Samantha Flores, further strengthening their capabilities in general liability and commercial litigation.



Nicholas Bologna, an accomplished legal professional, has joined Stagg Wabnik Law Group as an Associate. His expertise in general liability and commercial litigation is a valuable addition to the firm. Nick is a proud alumnus of the Maurice A. Dean School of Law at Hofstra University, where he earned his J.D. in 2017. During his time there, he was actively involved in the National Institute for Trial Advocacy, Columbian Lawyer's Association, Moot Court, and Mock Trial. Prior to his law degree, Nick completed his B.A. in Criminal Justice and Legal Studies from Post University in 2010, where he was not only a scholar but also an athlete, being a part of the Men's Baseball team and earning First Team Academic All-CACC honors from 2011 to 2014.

Before his tenure at Stagg Wabnik, Nick served as an Assistant District Attorney in the Bronx County District Attorney's Office and as a Senior Assistant District Attorney in the Nassau County District Attorney's Office, experiences that have honed his litigation skills and legal acumen.

Samantha R. Flores, another exceptional addition, brings her expertise in commercial litigation and general liability matters to the firm. Samantha's legal journey began at New York Law School, where she earned her J.D. and was honored with the Milton S. Gould Award for contracts. She also holds a B.A. in Political Science from Adelphi University, graduating Cum Laude and being inducted into the Pi Sigma Alpha political science national honor society.

Her professional background includes serving as an Assistant Town Attorney for the Town of North Hempstead, where she was the Town Prosecutor for building and code violations and played a significant role in defending the Town in various legal matters.

About Stagg Wabnik Law Group Stagg Wabnik Law Group, located at 401 Franklin Ave, Suite 300, Garden City, NY 11530, is renowned for its commitment to legal excellence and innovation. The firm offers a wide range of legal services, tailored to meet the unique needs of each client.

