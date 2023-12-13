Funds Allocated To The State Roads Agency Of Azerbaijan - Decree

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on measures for capital
repair of roads in Absheron district.
According to the decree, for the purpose of capital repair of
roads on the territory of Saray settlement of Absheron district,
from the amount specified in subparagraph 1.31.25 of "Distribution
of funds provided in the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan
for 2023 for state capital investments (investment expenditures)"
approved by the Order of the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan No. 3720 dated January 23, 2023, to allocate 1.2 million
manat ($705,882) to the State Agency of Roads of Azerbaijan.
Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry is to provide financing in the
amount specified in Part 1 of this decree.
The Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan is to
provide for the distribution of expenditures on state capital
investments in the draft state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan
for 2024 the necessary financial means for completion of
construction of the highway specified in part 1 of this decree.
The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan is to
solve issues arising from this decree.
