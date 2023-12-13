DM: Hundreds Of Thousands Of Jobs Will Be Created In The Liberated Territories

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Hundreds of thousands of jobs will be created in the liberated
territories, Azernews reports, citing Deputy Labor
and Social Protection Anar Aliyev telling at the conference
Development of Vocational Education in Azerbaijan for Strong
Economy: Vision of the Future.
Social infrastructure destroyed during the years of occupation
will be restored in the liberated territories and hundreds of
thousands of jobs will be created.
According to the Deputy Minister, construction of social
infrastructure in these lands is extremely important, as its
absence creates serious problems in terms of employing the
population.
"Azerbaijan is successfully coping with all the challenges. And
the work being done is a vivid example of this".
Anar Aliyev stressed that work is carried out with persons
returning to the liberated territories, and assessment of their
employment opportunities is organised.
"Preference is given to persons with priority qualifications and
professions, as well as those who have labour experience.
Vocational training is also an important tool. We regularly study
the labour market. The prestige of vocational education in society
must be raised".
MENAFN13122023000195011045ID1107588097
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.