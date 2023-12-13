Azerbaijan State University Of Culture And Arts Employees Awarded - Decree

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Employees of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts
have been awarded.
President Ilham Aliyev signed a corresponding decree.
According to the decree, employees of the Azerbaijan State
University of Culture and Arts were awarded for services in the
development of education in Azerbaijan:
"Honorary Diploma of the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan"
Malakkhanim Eyubova
Ilham Ahmadov
Maryam Alizada
Arifa Azizova
Fakhriya Khalafova
Sakina Ismayilova
Hamida Omarova
Order for Service, 3rd class.
Yagut Abdullaev
Mirnazim Asadullaev
Azad Shukurov
"Taraggi" Medal
Hamza Abdullaev
Tamilla Abdullaeva
Maryam Babayeva
Yegana Eyvazova
Ramiz Ismayilov
Farhad Israfilov
Fakhraddin Gakhramanli
Goychak Mahmudova
Fikrat Manafov
Sabina Mehdiyeva
Nigar Rustamova
Ayten Rzaguliyeva
Ayaz Salayev
Mubariz Suleymanli
Boyukkhanim Talibova
2. To award honorary titles of the Azerbaijan Republic to the
following persons for special services in development of education
in Azerbaijan and high professionalism:
"Honored Art Worker"
Jeyran Mahmudova
"Honored Teacher"
Nazira Aliyeva
Nadir Huseynov
Kazimov Rashad
Humay Mansurova
Kamala Mehdiyeva
Sonakhanim Mikayilova
Fazayil Orujev
Sevda Teymurova
Mahira Yagubova
3. To grant personal retirement pension of the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan to the following persons for many years of
fruitful activity in the development of education in
Azerbaijan:
Gulshad Bakhshiyeva
Ali Amirov
Vamig Mammadaliyev
Valida Mammadova
