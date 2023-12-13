Azerbaijan State University Of Culture And Arts Employees Awarded - Decree

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Employees of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts have been awarded.

President Ilham Aliyev signed a corresponding decree.

According to the decree, employees of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts were awarded for services in the development of education in Azerbaijan:

"Honorary Diploma of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan"

Malakkhanim Eyubova

Ilham Ahmadov

Maryam Alizada

Arifa Azizova

Fakhriya Khalafova

Sakina Ismayilova

Hamida Omarova

Order for Service, 3rd class.

Yagut Abdullaev

Mirnazim Asadullaev

Azad Shukurov

"Taraggi" Medal

Hamza Abdullaev

Tamilla Abdullaeva

Maryam Babayeva

Yegana Eyvazova

Ramiz Ismayilov

Farhad Israfilov

Fakhraddin Gakhramanli

Goychak Mahmudova

Fikrat Manafov

Sabina Mehdiyeva

Nigar Rustamova

Ayten Rzaguliyeva

Ayaz Salayev

Mubariz Suleymanli

Boyukkhanim Talibova

2. To award honorary titles of the Azerbaijan Republic to the following persons for special services in development of education in Azerbaijan and high professionalism:

"Honored Art Worker"

Jeyran Mahmudova

"Honored Teacher"

Nazira Aliyeva

Nadir Huseynov

Kazimov Rashad

Humay Mansurova

Kamala Mehdiyeva

Sonakhanim Mikayilova

Fazayil Orujev

Sevda Teymurova

Mahira Yagubova

3. To grant personal retirement pension of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the following persons for many years of fruitful activity in the development of education in Azerbaijan:

Gulshad Bakhshiyeva

Ali Amirov

Vamig Mammadaliyev

Valida Mammadova