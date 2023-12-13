Azerbaijani Ministry Of Labor And Social Protection Of Population E-System Mended - Decree

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Amendments have been made to the "Regulation on the centralized
electronic information system of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Labor and
Social Protection of Population".
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a
decree to this effect.
MENAFN13122023000195011045ID1107588095
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.