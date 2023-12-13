Baku, Yerevan Start Prisoner Exchange

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Baku, Yerevan will today exchange military personnel on the
border near Gazakh and Ijevan, Azernews reports.
Azerbaijan is expected to hand over 32 Armenian soldiers and
Armenia two Azerbaijani soldiers.
MENAFN13122023000195011045ID1107588094
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.