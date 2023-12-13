               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Baku, Yerevan Start Prisoner Exchange


12/13/2023 8:15:58 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Baku, Yerevan will today exchange military personnel on the border near Gazakh and Ijevan, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan is expected to hand over 32 Armenian soldiers and Armenia two Azerbaijani soldiers.

MENAFN13122023000195011045ID1107588094

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search