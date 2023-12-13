President Ilham Aliyev Addresses Azerbaijan Volunteers Week 2023 Solidarity Forumers

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A solidarity forum, "Azerbaijan Volunteers Week 2023," dedicated
to the 100th anniversary of great leader Heydar Aliyev, is being
held.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's address
to the participants of the forum was read out at the forum:
Dear youth!
I extend my greetings to you as participants of the 6th
solidarity forum of Azerbaijani volunteers, congratulate you on
International Volunteer Day and wish you all good health and
success in your future endeavors.
The forum holds special significance as it is organized within
the framework of the "Heydar Aliyev Year," announced in our country
in connection with the 100th anniversary of the National Leader
Heydar Aliyev. The volunteer movement, which gained momentum with
the blessing of the Great Leader, united Azerbaijani youth on a
shared platform and encompassed various domains of our public life
over the past period. Guided by our rich cultural and moral values,
this movement has embodied noble qualities such as philanthropy,
dedication, and selfless assistance in its practical activities,
rightfully earning the trust of society.
It is gratifying that today our volunteers enthusiastically join
social initiatives and innovative projects across every corner of
the country, aligning with the goals and principles of the state
youth policy aimed at the continuous progress of Azerbaijan.
Alongside our eco-activists, they actively engaged in peaceful
actions that successfully opposed the illegal exploitation of our
natural resources in Karabakh and brought positive results. They
also possess experience in coordinating humanitarian aid activities
beyond the country`s borders.
Now, we stand proudly in a new stage of the development of our
independent history. Large-scale efforts are underway to restore
the former harmony of life in our liberated territories as soon as
possible.
I believe that you - the volunteers, who have chosen the
recommendations of the Great Leader as your motto - will continue
to demonstrate deep dedication to the Motherland and the state,
actively contributing to the Great Return through your high level
of engagement.
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 13 December 2023
