Repair Of 11 Base Stations For Network Expansion In Garabagh And East Zangazur Completed

Abbas Ganbay Read more

The State Service of Special Communication and Information Security (SSC) continues to expand the network of special radio communication in the territories of Garabagh and East Zangazur economic regions, Azernews reports.

As it was informed in the State Service, for the last period of the current year works on capital repair and construction of 11 base stations, which were transferred for temporary use by the State Service of Special Communication and Information Security for expansion of the special radio communication network in the territories of Garabagh and East-Zangazur economic regions were carried out.

Work in other directions continues in parallel and in stages.