Repair Of 11 Base Stations For Network Expansion In Garabagh And East Zangazur Completed

The State Service of Special Communication and Information
Security (SSC) continues to expand the network of special radio
communication in the territories of Garabagh and East Zangazur
economic regions, Azernews reports.
As it was informed in the State Service, for the last period of
the current year works on capital repair and construction of 11
base stations, which were transferred for temporary use by the
State Service of Special Communication and Information Security for
expansion of the special radio communication network in the
territories of Garabagh and East-Zangazur economic regions were
carried out.
Work in other directions continues in parallel and in
stages.
