Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Expresses Condolences To Pakistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences to Pakistan, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry on his official X account.

It was reported that the news of the terrible terrorist attack, which killed 23 soldiers in Pakistan, deeply shocked and saddened.

The tweet reads that we express our deepest condolences and solidarity to the brotherly Islamic Republic of Pakistan. We strongly condemn all forms of terrorism.