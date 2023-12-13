Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Expresses Condolences To Pakistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences to
Pakistan, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry on his official X account.
It was reported that the news of the terrible terrorist attack,
which killed 23 soldiers in Pakistan, deeply shocked and
saddened.
The tweet reads that we express our deepest condolences and
solidarity to the brotherly Islamic Republic of Pakistan. We
strongly condemn all forms of terrorism.
