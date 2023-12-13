Armenian FM:Baku And Yerevan Discuss Possibility Of Withdrawal Of Troops From Border

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay
Baku and Yerevan are discussing the possibility of mutually
withdrawal of troops from the border, Armenian Foreign Minister
Ararat Mirzoyan said at a joint briefing with his Estonian
counterpart Margus Tsakhkna, Azernews reports.
According to the minister, the first part of the agreements with
Azerbaijan, in particular, regarding the Climate Conference has
been fulfilled, and today the second part (exchange of prisoners -
ed.) should be fulfilled. But these agreements are not the only
possible ones on the way to building trust - other agreements are
also being discussed.
"For example, we proposed an initiative to withdraw troops from
the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. We believe that this will have a
positive impact and will help prevent new possible escalations. I
am not saying that there is an agreement, it is an idea that is
being discussed. There are other ideas," Mirzoyan noted.
The minister expressed hope that such mutual steps will have a
positive impact on the settlement of relations.
"We have said several times that most of the work on the
agreement has been done and now we need to meet and reach a final
agreement on significant issues," Mirzoyan said.
Referring to the format of the negotiations, he noted that it is
necessary to continue them with the mediation of international
actors, as they have shown their effectiveness.
