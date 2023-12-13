Ukraine's Energy Minister Thanks Azerbaijan For Support

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Ukrainian Energy Minister Galushchenko has thanked all the
people of Azerbaijan for the assistance provided to the Ukrainian
energy system (Ukrainian Energy Ministry), Azernew s reports.
In November-December, Azerbaijan sent humanitarian aid to
Ukraine, which consisted of three parts. It includes cable products
which are needed to restore power supply in the affected areas of
Ukraine. The total value of the humanitarian aid amounted to
$7.
"Quick and high-quality restoration of power equipment during
the war is a challenge for our power engineers. But thanks to our
partners, we can promptly restore damaged facilities, thus
strengthening our energy security," Ukrainian Energy Minister
German Galushchenko said, thanking all the people of Azerbaijan for
this assistance.
The first consignment of 10 loads of aid, which contained power
transformers and backup power plants, has already been distributed
among energy companies in the regions most affected by the attacks.
In particular, the aid went to the operators of the electricity
distribution system in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Sumy, Chernihiv,
Zaporizhzhya, and Mykolaiv regions. In addition, companies in
Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, and Lviv regions received
equipment.
MENAFN13122023000195011045ID1107588089
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.