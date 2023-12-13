Azerbaijan, Armenia Exchange Military Prisoners

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev
An exchange of detained servicemen between Azerbaijan and
Armenia took place in the direction of Bala Jafarli village of
Gazakh district on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, Azernews reports.
The exchange took place at ground zero of the Azerbaijani state
border near the village of Balajafarli in Gazakh district, on the
highway formerly known as Gazakh-Ijevan.
Representatives of the State Border Service reported that this
road leads to the Azerbaijani villages of Soflu and Barkhudarli,
which are Azerbaijani exclaves on Armenian territory. Another
Azerbaijani exclave, the village of Yukhary Eskipara, is located to
the right of the exchange site, again on Armenian territory, and
there are seven villages in total.
To recall, the servicemen of the Azerbaijani army Agshin
Babirov, born in 2004, and Huseyn Akhundov, born in 2003, were
captured by Armenia in Shahbuz district of Nakhchivan Autonomous
Republic on the border with Armenia in April this year. They lost
their ways in conditions of limited visibility due to bad weather
conditions.
Besides, following the talks between the Presidential
Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the
Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, an agreement has been
reached on taking tangible steps towards building confidence
between the two countries.
Driven by the values of humanism and as a gesture of goodwill,
the Republic of Azerbaijan releases 32 Armenian military
servicemen.
In its turn, driven by the values of humanism and as a gesture
of goodwill, the Republic of Armenia releases 2 Azerbaijani
military servicemen.
