Yogesh Tripathi 'Never' Misses To Devour Palak Chaat In UP

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 13 (IANS) Actor Yogesh Tripathi, who plays the lead in the sitcom 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan' opened up on his winter cravings, and shared how he never misses an opportunity to devour 'tamatar and palak chaat', and 'samosas' whenever he visits his hometown in Uttar Pradesh.

Spilling the beans on his favourite winter snacks, Yogesh said: "Winter holds a special place in my heart as it invites a delightful feast of my favourite dishes. In Mumbai, every street corner has stalls serving crispy vadas and bhajiyas-- potatoes and onions coated in flavorful gram flour batter that is my go-to snack during the season."

"The experience becomes even more heavenly when paired with soft pav bread. My taste buds go into overdrive whenever I pass these stalls-- I cannot resist indulging. While in my hometown in Uttar Pradesh, I never miss an opportunity to devour tamatar and palak chaat, singhara-- also known as samosas here--served with tangy tamarind chutney," said the 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' actor.

He added: "Other seasonal delicacies like Chura Matar made from fresh green peas, poha (flat rice), Nimona (curry made with green peas), and gajar ka halwa are my all-time favourites."

In the current track of 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan', Happu Singh (Yogesh Tripathi) is very angry these days. When questioned about the reason behind his frequent anger, he proudly attributes it to his late father, Khodi (Sharad Vyas), who taught him that rage is a prized jewel and legacy of their family. Despite his family's efforts to make him understand, Happu remains stubbornly unresponsive.

To help him, Commissioner (Kishore Bhanushali) sends a meditation expert to calm Happu down. Unexpectedly, Happu responds by assaulting the expert and sending him away. Faced with this challenging situation, Happu's family, along with the Commissioner and Master (Vijay Kumar Singh) hatch a plan.

They fabricate a story, informing Happu that Hritik (Aryan Prajapati), Chamchi (Zara Warsi), and Ranbir (Somya Azad) have allegedly murdered the Master in a fit of rage. Happu gets scared as the Master's ghost starts haunting him, demanding justice.

It airs on &TV.

--IANS

sp/dan