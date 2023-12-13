National Billiards & Snooker: It's Amee V Anupama Again For Women’S 15-Red Snooker Crown

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Dec 13 (IANS) Defending champion Amee Kamani (Madhya Pradesh) will take on Tamil Nadu's Anupama Ramachandran for the women's 15-Red snooker crown in the ongoing 90th National Billiards and Snooker Championships, three days after locking horns for the 6-Red snooker top prize.

In Wednesday's semifinals, Amee, who regained the 6-Red snooker title, brushed aside last year's runner-up Keerthana Pandian of Karnataka 3-0, while Anupama eased past Suniti Damani (WB) by an identical margin that featured breaks of 36, 38 and 62.

Anupama is eyeing her first senior National title after finishing in the top-8 in both billiards and snooker last year.

This year, she finished runner-up to Keerthana in the IBSF World U-21 snooker championships and second to Vidya Pillai in the IBSF world 6-Red snooker championships last month.

The Tamil Nadu cueist displayed steely resolve in her come-from-behind 3-2 victory over Vidya in the quarters after trailing 2-0.

