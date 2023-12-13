Ukrainian Warriors Firmly Holding Defense In Avdiivka, Marinka Sectors - Tarnavskyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Defense Forces of Ukraine have destroyed 28 units of enemy equipment in the Tavria direction over the past day. Ukrainian defenders are firmly holding the defense in the Avdiivka and Marinka sectors.

General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

In the indicated sector of the front, 13 Russian tanks and 12 other armored vehicles were destroyed in Donetsk region.

In addition, in the Tavria direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated 401 Russian invaders, destroyed one enemy artillery system and damaged another ten units of its military equipment.

Ukraine reports 95 combaton front lines in past day

In the area of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, 80 combat clashes were recorded in the past day. The Russian army launched 3 airstrikes and 658 artillery strikes.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops launched a massive offensive with armored support in the Avdiivka and Marinka directions. They actively employ aviation.