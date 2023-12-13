4,300 Trucks In Queues At Ukraine Borders

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There are about 2,600 trucks on the Polish-Ukrainian border, and traffic is being blocked at three checkpoints.

This was reported to Ukrinform by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko.

"According to the Polish border guards, as of this morning, there are 2,600 trucks in the areas where the blocking continues: Shehyni - 1300, Rava-Ruska - 720, Krakivets - 570," the spokesman stated.

The Yahodyn crossing point was unblocked on December 11 after 2 p.m. Kyiv time. Traffic is increasing. The number of border crossings has increased. As of this morning, 700 trucks are queued up in the direction of Ukraine, Demchenko said.

The blockade on the border with Slovakia continues. As of this morning, nearly 560 trucks were waiting to cross into Ukraine at the Uzhhorod checkpoint.

More than 1,200 trucks were registered in the e-queue to leave Ukraine in the morning.

At the Hungarian border, traffic is moving, but there are still queues. As of the morning, 450 trucks were waiting to cross into Ukraine at the Tysa checkpoint.

As reported, on November 6, Polish carriers began a blockade of truck traffic near the three largest checkpoints on the border with Ukraine: Korczowa-Krakivets, Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska, and Dorohusk-Yahodyn.

Among the main demands is the return of the practice of permits for Ukrainian carriers, abolished by the agreement with the EU until June 30, 2024.

On November 23, Polish farmers joined the protest and began blocking the movement of freight transport at the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint near Przemysl.

On December 11, Polish strikers unblocked the largest truck crossing point on the border with Ukraine, Yahodyn-Dorohusk.

On December 11, at 16:10, representatives of the Slovak carriers' union blocked the movement of trucks through the Vyšné Nemecké checkpoint.