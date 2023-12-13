Together With Partners, Ukraine Preparing A Matrix Of Reforms PM Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Together with international partners, Ukraine is engaged in the preparation of analytical data on all the reform commitments it has undertaken.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Despite Russia's full-scale aggression, Ukraine is continuing its reforms. I emphasized this at the opening of OECD Eurasian Week 2023, the regular ministerial-level meeting,” he said.

According to him, together with partners, Ukraine is preparing“a matrix of reforms -comprehensive analytical data on all the reform commitments that Ukraine has undertaken”.

Shmyhal explained that this is a clear roadmap that includes the main reforms of the Ukrainian government, as well as the recommendations and proposals of our international partners,“in particular, IMF benchmarks, recommendations of the European Commission, work with the World Bank and the OECD, and a reform plan within the framework of a 4-year initiative EU Ukraine Facility, which is currently being developed."

“Grateful to the OECD and its member states for their solidarity with the Ukrainian people and support at all levels," the Prime Minister summarized.

As reported by Ukrinform, U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink has said that the completion of reforms in areas such as anti-corruption, judiciary and corporate governance will strengthen the trust of partners and allies and their willingness to continue helping and investing in Ukraine.