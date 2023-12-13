More Families Receive Keys To Their Apartments In Azerbaijan's Liberated Fuzuli (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Another group of
families of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) who left
Baku's Garadagh district has arrived in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli city,
the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs of Azerbaijan told
Trend .
According to the committee, upon arrival, a ceremony was
arranged to hand over the keys to the newly arrived families.
Officials from the committee and the Special Representative
Office of the President of Azerbaijan in the freed lands of the
Karabakh economic zone (excluding the Shusha district) attended the
ceremony.
The families will live in newly built residences in Fuzuli.
At this point, another 25 families (112 people) had
relocated.
Thus, till today, a permanent settlement in Fuzuli has been
given for 358 families, totaling 1,298 people.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN13122023000187011040ID1107588078
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.