More Families Receive Keys To Their Apartments In Azerbaijan's Liberated Fuzuli (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Another group of families of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) who left Baku's Garadagh district has arrived in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli city, the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs of Azerbaijan told Trend .

According to the committee, upon arrival, a ceremony was arranged to hand over the keys to the newly arrived families.

Officials from the committee and the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in the freed lands of the Karabakh economic zone (excluding the Shusha district) attended the ceremony.

The families will live in newly built residences in Fuzuli.

At this point, another 25 families (112 people) had relocated.

Thus, till today, a permanent settlement in Fuzuli has been given for 358 families, totaling 1,298 people.

