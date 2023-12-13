Amount Of Narcotics Below Significant Amount To Give Ground For Bringing Person To Administrative Responsibility In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. The amount of
narcotics below a significant amount will provide grounds for
bringing a person to administrative responsibility in Azerbaijan,
Trend reports.
This was reflected in the amendment to the law“On the
circulation of narcotics, psychotropic substances and their
precursors”, approved by the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
