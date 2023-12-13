Drug-Related Lists Renewed In Azerbaijan, Providing Grounds For Criminal Prosecution

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Azerbaijan has established new lists of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances in significant, large, and especially large quantities, giving grounds for bringing a person to criminal responsibility, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the amendment to the law“On approval of lists on the amount of drugs and psychotropic substances, and also on their large size, which are sufficient for bringing a person to criminal liability,” approved by President Ilham Aliyev.

Will be updated