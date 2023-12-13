Drug-Related Lists Renewed In Azerbaijan, Providing Grounds For Criminal Prosecution

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Azerbaijan has
established new lists of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances
in significant, large, and especially large quantities, giving
grounds for bringing a person to criminal responsibility, Trend reports.
This is reflected in the amendment to the law“On approval of
lists on the amount of drugs and psychotropic substances, and also
on their large size, which are sufficient for bringing a person to
criminal liability,” approved by President Ilham Aliyev.
Will be updated
