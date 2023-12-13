Kyrgyz President Inks Law Ratifying Loan Agreement For Suusamyr-Talas-Taraz Road Overhaul

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 13. The President
of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov has signed a law ratifying a credit
agreement for the reconstruction of the Suusamyr-Talas-Taraz road,
Trend reports.
According to the president's press service, the signed law
pertains to the ratification of a credit agreement between
Kyrgyzstan and the Saudi Fund for Development for the project
"Reconstruction of the Suusamyr-Talas-Taraz highway, Phase IV,
104.6–197.6 km."
The purpose of this law is to complete domestic procedures for
the implementation of the said credit agreement. Within the
framework of this agreement, the Saudi Fund for Development is
providing $30 million (112.500 million Saudi riyals).
The agreement was signed in Bishkek on April 24 of this year,
and the law was passed by the Jogorku Kenesh (Parliament of
Kyrgyzstan) on November 22.
The Suusamyr-Talas-Taraz road serves as connection between the
Talas region and the Chuy, Jalal-Abad, and Osh regions of
Kyrgyzstan, as well as with the southern regions of Kazakhstan.
