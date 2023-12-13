Kyrgyz President Inks Law Ratifying Loan Agreement For Suusamyr-Talas-Taraz Road Overhaul

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 13. The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov has signed a law ratifying a credit agreement for the reconstruction of the Suusamyr-Talas-Taraz road, Trend reports.

According to the president's press service, the signed law pertains to the ratification of a credit agreement between Kyrgyzstan and the Saudi Fund for Development for the project "Reconstruction of the Suusamyr-Talas-Taraz highway, Phase IV, 104.6–197.6 km."

The purpose of this law is to complete domestic procedures for the implementation of the said credit agreement. Within the framework of this agreement, the Saudi Fund for Development is providing $30 million (112.500 million Saudi riyals).

The agreement was signed in Bishkek on April 24 of this year, and the law was passed by the Jogorku Kenesh (Parliament of Kyrgyzstan) on November 22.

The Suusamyr-Talas-Taraz road serves as connection between the Talas region and the Chuy, Jalal-Abad, and Osh regions of Kyrgyzstan, as well as with the southern regions of Kazakhstan.