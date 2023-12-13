Iran's Nuclear Activities Are Legal And Legitimate, Says VP Eslami

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Iran's nuclear
activities are all within international norms, said Mohammad
Eslami, Vice President of Iran and Chief of the Atomic Energy
Organization of Iran (AEOI), Trend reports.
He made the remark at an event in Isfahan on December 13, where
a cooperation document was signed between Mobarakeh Steel Company
and Iran's National Laser Center.
Eslami also said that some groups accuse Iran of violating
international rules in its nuclear program. He added that these
accusations are meant to hinder Iran's progress.
The Vice President noted that Iran is not deterred by these
charges and the sanctions imposed on it and is pursuing its
national objectives with confidence.
According to the AEOI Chief, Iran has not kicked out any
inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). He
said Iran has the legal right to select from the available
inspectors. He said some people falsely claim that Iran has removed
the inspectors from the country and express various views against
Iran.
Recently, some world media reports cited the IAEA as saying that
Iran's 60 percent enriched uranium reserves had increased from 6.7
kg to 128 kg. Iran's nuclear program was the subject of the JCPOA,
a deal signed by Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, UK,
France, and Germany) on January 16, 2016. However, on May 8, 2018,
the US withdrew from the JCPOA and imposed new sanctions on Iran as
of November 2018.
Iran claims that its nuclear program is only for peaceful
purposes, but the IAEA has reported that Iran has increased its
highly enriched uranium by 27 percent in the last three months and
now has 4,745 kilograms of enriched uranium. This is 15 times more
than the amount allowed for Iran in the JCPOA.
Iran has been trying to resume talks with the other parties on
its nuclear issue and revive the JCPOA. The main goals of Iran are
to end the sanctions imposed by the US and Western countries,
access funds frozen abroad, and resume its crude oil exports.
