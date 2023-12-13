TOGG Sedan Production To Start In 2025 - Turkish Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Production of
the TOGG sedan will start in 2025, the Minister of Industry and
Technology of Türkiye Mehmet Fatih Kacir said, Trend reports.
Kacir noted that TOGG will present the sedan model to the public
at the end of 2024.
“More than 15,000 TOGG brand automobiles are currently in use in
Turkey, and 20,000 cars will be delivered to their owners by the
end of this year. TOGG brand cars will begin to be exported to
Europe in 2025, and sedan car manufacture will commence the same
year,” he added.
TOGG is Türkiye's first electric car (fully designed by
Türkiye).
The TOGG project was implemented with the aim of creating a
global brand of industrial property.
TOGG became the category leader of the best-selling models in
the electric vehicle market within four months of its
production.
