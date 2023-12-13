               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Uzbekistan, South Korea Discuss Investment Co-Op


12/13/2023 8:13:05 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 13. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov held a meeting with the Secretary of the President of the Republic of Korea for Economic Security Wang Yun-Jong, Trend reports.

The parties noted the constantly growing Uzbek-South Korean relations of special strategic partnership in both bilateral and multilateral formats.

A discussion took place on the agenda in the field of technological and investment cooperation, promotion of joint projects in the field of green energy, etc.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and South Korea for seven months of this year reached $1.2 billion.

Uzbekistan supplied goods worth $25 million, while South Korea - $1.2 billion.

For the same period last year, the figures amounted to $1.4 billion. Uzbekistan exported products worth $22.1 million, imports reached $1.4 billion.

