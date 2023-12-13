Uzbekistan, South Korea Discuss Investment Co-Op

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 13. The Minister
of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov held a meeting
with the Secretary of the President of the Republic of Korea for
Economic Security Wang Yun-Jong, Trend reports.
The parties noted the constantly growing Uzbek-South Korean
relations of special strategic partnership in both bilateral and
multilateral formats.
A discussion took place on the agenda in the field of
technological and investment cooperation, promotion of joint
projects in the field of green energy, etc.
Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and South Korea for
seven months of this year reached $1.2 billion.
Uzbekistan supplied goods worth $25 million, while South Korea -
$1.2 billion.
For the same period last year, the figures amounted to $1.4
billion. Uzbekistan exported products worth $22.1 million, imports
reached $1.4 billion.
MENAFN13122023000187011040ID1107588070
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.