               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan Releases Captured Armenian Servicemen (PHOTO/VIDEO)


12/13/2023 8:13:04 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) GAZAKH, Azerbaijan, December 13. Another important step has was taken on the way towards settlement of relations between Baku and Yerevan and the signing of the final peace treaty, Trend reports from the scene.

Azerbaijan handed over 32 captured Armenian servicemen to Armenia. Employees of relevant state structures of both countries and international organizations participated in the transfer.

VIDEO:

MENAFN13122023000187011040ID1107588068

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search