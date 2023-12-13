Azerbaijan Releases Captured Armenian Servicemen (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) GAZAKH, Azerbaijan, December 13. Another important step has was taken on the way towards settlement of relations between Baku and Yerevan and the signing of the final peace treaty, Trend reports from the scene.

Azerbaijan handed over 32 captured Armenian servicemen to Armenia. Employees of relevant state structures of both countries and international organizations participated in the transfer.

<p></p> <p>Earlier, Armenia released two captured Azerbaijani servicemen.</p> <p>Following the negotiations held between the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister's Office of the Republic of Armenia, in the spirit of commitment to the principle of humanism, as a measure of mutual trust between the two countries as an indicator of goodwill, an agreement was reached on the release of 32 servicemen of Armenian origin by Azerbaijan and two Azerbaijani servicemen by Armenia.</p> <p>The list of 32 does not and cannot include the leaders of the separatist regime who committed war crimes against the Azerbaijani people and crimes against humanity, such as Arayik Harutyunyan, Bako Sahakyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Ruben Vardanyan, as well as Vagif Khachaturyan and Alyosha Khosrovyan.</p>