Azerbaijan Releases Captured Armenian Servicemen (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) GAZAKH, Azerbaijan, December 13. Another
important step has was taken on the way towards settlement of
relations between Baku and Yerevan and the signing of the final
peace treaty, Trend reports from the scene.
Azerbaijan handed over 32 captured Armenian servicemen to
Armenia. Employees of relevant state structures of both countries
and international organizations participated in the transfer.
VIDEO:
