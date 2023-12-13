Azerbaijan's Volunteer Movement Widely Spreads In Recent Years - Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Azerbaijan's
volunteer movement has widely spread in recent years, Chairman of
the State Agency for Public Services and Social Innovations under
the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Asan service) Ulvi
Mehdiyev said, Trend reports.
Mehdiyev made the remark at the VI Forum of Solidarity of
Azerbaijani Volunteers dedicated to the 100th anniversary of great
leader Heydar Aliyev.
He mentioned that volunteer organizations are operating in many
government structures.
“Our volunteers contribute to the activities of government
organizations,” the official said.
The VI Forum of Solidarity of Azerbaijani Volunteers, being held
in Baku, is attended by Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov,
Ulvi Mehdiyev and other officials.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp
channel
MENAFN13122023000187011040ID1107588066
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.