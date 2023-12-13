               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan's Volunteer Movement Widely Spreads In Recent Years - Official


12/13/2023 8:13:02 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Azerbaijan's volunteer movement has widely spread in recent years, Chairman of the State Agency for Public Services and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Asan service) Ulvi Mehdiyev said, Trend reports.

Mehdiyev made the remark at the VI Forum of Solidarity of Azerbaijani Volunteers dedicated to the 100th anniversary of great leader Heydar Aliyev.

He mentioned that volunteer organizations are operating in many government structures.

“Our volunteers contribute to the activities of government organizations,” the official said.

The VI Forum of Solidarity of Azerbaijani Volunteers, being held in Baku, is attended by Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, Ulvi Mehdiyev and other officials.

