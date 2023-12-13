Uzbekistan, ADB Discuss Prospects For Co-Op In Field Of Public-Private Partnership

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 13. Uzbekistan
and Asian Development Bank (ADB) discussed prospects for
cooperation in the field of public-private partnership, Trend reports.
These prospects were discussed between Deputy Prime Minister,
Minister of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan Jamshid Kuchkarov and
ADB Country Director for Uzbekistan Kanokpan Lao-Araya.
During the constructive meeting, the parties carefully
considered and discussed issues of the country's economic
development, as well as effective mechanisms for attracting
investments.
They also discussed in detail a number of key topics, including
public-private partnerships, the development of financial markets,
microfinance activities, support for the energy sector and the
transition to a green economy.
The meeting discussed in detail the prospects for cooperation
between the parties in the field of road transport infrastructure
development and effective water resources management.
Meanwhile, the development of cooperation between ADB and
Uzbekistan represents an important stage in strengthening economic
and social ties in the region.
The bank, acting as one of the key partners, actively supports
Uzbek initiatives in the field of infrastructure development,
energy, agro-industry and other strategic sectors.
Stay up to date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN13122023000187011040ID1107588065
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.