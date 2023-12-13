AZAL And Hainan Airlines Form Official Partnership

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) The national air carrier of Azerbaijan, AZAL, has recently entered into a special prorate agreement with China's Hainan Airlines. This agreement marks the beginning of a commercial partnership, allowing passengers from both airlines to seamlessly travel to new destinations through Baku and Beijing, all under a single ticket with attractive fares.

Under this cooperation, AZAL passengers now have access to 28 destinations served by Hainan Airlines in China, with Beijing as a connecting hub. Additionally, Hainan Airlines provides AZAL passengers with international flights from Beijing to destinations such as Bangkok, Phuket, Tokyo, and Taipei.

Moreover, this partnership enables Hainan Airlines customers to access AZAL's extensive global route network, facilitating their travel from Baku to various cities worldwide.

“The partnership creates new opportunities for travellers. Our citizens can journey from Baku to cities in China and other countries, while passengers travelling from China can conveniently transit through Baku to other destinations across the globe, all with a single ticket and more affordable rates. We are actively collaborating with other Chinese airlines on ongoing projects,” said Nazim Samadov, The First Deputy Director Executive of AZAL.

Tickets can be purchased from AZAL's official ticket offices and accredited agencies.