Information Services Group (ISG) Names Navisite A Leader In The ISG Provider Lenstm Multi Public Cloud Services Report

ANDOVER, Mass., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Navisite

today announced

that leading global technology research and advisory firm

Information Services Group

(ISG) has recognized

Navisite as a leader in the 2023 ISG Provider LensTM Multi Public Cloud Services U.S. report. Navisite was named a leader in two quadrants: "Consulting and Transformation Services for Midmarket " and "Managed Services for Midmarket ."

"We're honored to be named a leader by

ISG for our multi-cloud service capabilities," said Mark Clayman, CEO of Navisite. "It's great recognition of our commitment to the midmarket, and we'll continue to invest in the global capabilities, transformation services, and strategic partnerships to help our customers modernize on the cloud."

The

ISG Multi Public Cloud Services report assesses providers offering public

cloud services, including consulting and transformation, managed services, public cloud

infrastructure, FinOps, and other solutions. Providers in scope leverage automation tools to effectively manage, secure, and optimize public cloud infrastructure.

ISG notes that Navisite's capabilities as a "Consulting and Transformation Services for Midmarket" leader include end-to-end public cloud migration services, such as application transformation, cloud assessments, and feasibility and performance validation through proof of concept (PoC) engagements. ISG also highlights Navisite's SAP transformation expertise and robust partner network with hyperscalers such as AWS, Google Cloud, Oracle, and Microsoft Azure.

"Navisite has a comprehensive portfolio of transformation services delivered through its strong partner ecosystem and ERP expertise. It has an expert understanding of the midmarket and provides excellent CX," said Shashank Rajmane, manager and principal analyst at ISG.

In the "Managed Services for

Midmarket" quadrant, ISG notes Navisite's clear midmarket focus and comprehensive managed cloud infrastructure and hosting solutions. In particular, the report highlights how Navisite helps customers save costs through its dedicated FinOps services and DevOps support.

"Navisite has shown strong growth in the past couple of years with its focused midmarket strategy, innovation, and automation-led cost savings approach," added Rajmane.

To learn more about

ISG's designation of Navisite as a leader, read the report:



Consulting and Transformation Services for Midmarket Managed Services for Midmarket

