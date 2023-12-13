Echostor Appoints Mike Johnson CEO, Realigns Executive Team To Support Explosive Growth And Expansion

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Founders John Dooley and Scott Trinque elevated to co-chairman, new President and Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) named

HOPKINTON, Mass., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStor Technologies, a leading technology solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Mike Johnson as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Johnson's appointment is only one of the executive changes made to support the company's rapid growth and expansion into new geographies. Co-founders John Dooley and Scott Trinque, who founded the company in 2005, will serve as Co-Chairman of the Board. Anthony

DiLallo has been named President and Mark Baxter as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). All changes are effective immediately.

Mike brings 18-plus years of industry experience and a proven track record of business and corporate development, innovation, and a commitment to customer success to the role. Mike is transitioning from the CRO role, where he built and led high-performing sales teams that resulted in significant revenue milestones and market share for the company. Mike was instrumental in launching the company's first geographic expansion, EchoStor's Tri-State Operation, headquartered in Windsor, CT. This expansion, combined with EchoStor's rapidly growing Networking, Security and Managed Service business, is largely responsible for the company increasing overall top-line revenue by an average of 50% annual growth over the past three years.

"I am honored to lead this exceptional team and shape the future direction of EchoStor," Mike said. "Over the last two decades, EchoStor established itself as a trusted partner in the modern data center and digital transformation space. With the technology landscape shifting in the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cloud-based solutions, and Security, we'll continue to innovate while prioritizing customer experience. EchoStor is a trusted advisor, not a vendor, and we'll continue to operate this way by driving value for our customers and technology business partners."

As CEO, Mike will be responsible for EchoStor's overall go-to-market strategy and vision, defining long-term goals and direction of the company and continuing efforts for geographic expansion and acquisition. He will work closely with the executive team to enhance the company's ability to solve customer challenges, foster collaboration and a positive culture within the organization, and ultimately strengthen EchoStor's market position.

Said Dooley, who will advise on corporate strategy, finance, mergers and acquisitions and corporate sponsorships, "We are thrilled to announce these executive changes. Mike has been instrumental in our growth since inception, growing from a regional data center integrator to a rapidly expanding business on the path to $500 Million in revenue. We're excited about the trajectory and elevated roles of Mike, Anthony and Mark, who will help us get there."

"Mike was employee number three at EchoStor and his wealth of knowledge and collaborative leadership philosophy make him the perfect fit to lead EchoStor into the future. We are confident that under his continued guidance, EchoStor will thrive and exceed customer expectations," said Trinque, who will advise on corporate strategy and EchoStor's strategic technology and channel alliances. Trinque will also remain involved with several of EchoStor's Partner Advisory Boards (PAB).

In his elevation to President, DiLallo will oversee the company's operations across all facets of the business. He has 25 years in the industry, spending nearly 10 years at EMC before joining EchoStor over a decade ago, where he has held Director, VP, and Executive roles. Baxter will be responsible for sales and marketing strategy, growth and execution in the role of CRO. He brings over 25 years of direct and indirect sales experience, building and leading teams that focus on bringing new and disruptive technologies to market while solving customer challenges. In his most recent role as EVP of Sales, Mark was instrumental in driving incredible revenue growth for the company over a four-year term. Both will collaborate with Mike and support the company growth strategy.

"Anthony and Mark are exceptional, selfless leaders with an incredible network and reputation in the industry. They both strive for sales, financial and operational excellence while maintaining a focus on corporate culture and development. With the combination of their leadership and the team we've assembled, the sky is the limit for our growth and expansion. I look forward to our continued collaboration and leadership."

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Hopkinton, MA, EchoStor Technologies is a leading information technology provider of modern data center, hybrid-cloud and cloud native solutions and services. EchoStor Technologies partners with industry-leading manufacturers to offer a full suite of advanced technology solutions focused on the entire lifecycle of customer data and infrastructure. Our expertise includes enterprise storage architecture and high availability,

virtualization and consolidation, infrastructure optimization, storage and resource management, networking and security, business continuity, cloud solutions and services, colocation, managed services, converged infrastructure, and disaster recovery.

