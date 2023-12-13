Interlink Telecom Selects Ribbon For DCI Solution

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Speedy execution highlights commitment to excellence in after sales support, including delivery of equipment and services

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN ), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced that it is providing Interlink Telecom Public Company Ltd , (ITEL) a leading Thai network services provider, with a Data Center Interconnect solution using an Apollo optical networking platform.

"Ribbon's incredibly fast delivery enabled us to successfully deploy our service on time. We're confident that we can rely on Ribbon for critical and urgent projects that are core to our offering," said Nuttanai Anuntarumporn, CEO of ITEL.

"Ribbon exceeded our expectations and paved the way for new-normal, tight timeframe projects."

The solution leverages the flexibility of the Apollo 9901X access OTN switch to map multiple data center services onto high-speed DCI links under software control.

"We're extremely proud to be working with ITEL and of our ability to deliver fast project execution, from delivery to service activation," added Drazen Lukic, Ribbon's SVP Global Product Management and Operations IP Optical Networks. "We

look

forward to building on this relationship

with ITEL over the coming years."

