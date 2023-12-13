India's First Global Demi-Fine Jewelry Marketplace Introduces London-Based Cult Jewelry Brand, Missoma

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) December 2023, India: In a landmark collaboration, Tanzire, India's first global marketplace of demi-fine jewelry, is thrilled to announce the exclusive launch of Missoma, the cult demi-fine jewelry brand hailing from London, in the Indian market on the 11th of December. Established over a decade ago, Missoma has garnered international acclaim for its avant-garde designs, commitment to quality, and successful collaborations within the fashion industry. The brand is renowned for its iconic partnerships, including the recent collaborations with Harris Reed and Lucy Williams.



Known for crafting high-quality pieces, Missoma is set to captivate the Indian audience with its unique blend of contemporary aesthetics and timeless elegance. Tanzire, a trailblazer in curating jewelry that resonates with the modern, independent spirit, is delighted to bring Missoma's offerings to the vibrant and diverse Indian market. Founder, Marisa Horden, fueled by a passion for fashion-forward, affordable jewelry, brought Missoma to life from her kitchen table. The brand is not just about jewelry; it symbolizes self-expression and confidence, reflecting Marisa's commitment to empowering individuals through distinctive, high-quality designs.



Missoma's purpose is to inspire self-expression, with sustainability at the forefront of everything they do. Their factories in Thailand and India are carefully handpicked for their highly skilled artisanship, and the products are handcrafted using 100% recycled sterling silver and recycled 18ct gold plating.



Suhani Batwara, Founder and Creative Head, Tanzire said "Missoma has been on my wish list since the inception of Tanzire, and the excitement of finally collaborating to bring them to India is unparalleled. Missoma's products are a celebration of individuality and style, and we are thrilled to make such a brand accessible to the Indian audience."



About Tanzire



Tanzire is India's first global e-commerce marketplace dedicated to the niche of handmade demi-fine jewelry crafted by independent women-owned brands from across the globe. Tanzire's vision is to celebrate diversity, inclusivity, and self-expression of the modern individual and empower them through the amalgamation of purpose and fashion.



Founded by Suhani Batwara in 2020, Tanzire was her way of empowering women-owned and women-led businesses from around the world to break the mold and bring them into the spotlight by collaborating with them and showcasing their unique designs on her marketplace platform.



They currently house about 30 demi-fine jewelry brands from over 25 countries including Jenny Bird from Canada, PD PAOLA from Spain, Shyla from the UK, and many more. Based in Mumbai with a commitment to accessibility, sustainability, and individual expression, Tanzire challenges traditional norms to redefine modern-age luxury.

