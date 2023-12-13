IDS Next Integrates With Reserve With Google

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) IDS Next and Reserve with Google announces a new collaboration, revolutionising reservation process with a sophisticated booking experience.



IDS Next, a global leader in smart hospitality technology solutions, is thrilled to announce the integration of their FX Book Your Table (FX BYT) with Reserve with Google. The collaboration aims to revolutionise the reservation process for restaurant owners and patrons alike by simplifying the reservations process.



FX BYT is renowned as a reliable table reservation and channel management system. With the collaboration, the reservation process reaches new heights of convenience; diners can now reserve a table directly from Google Search and Maps without navigating between websites or making multiple phone calls. This simplicity means a surge in customer satisfaction and, consequently, more customers.



Reserve with Google, launched in 2017, enables reservations and makes booking easy across various industries, including Dining, Beauty, and Fitness. Reserve with Google makes it easy for users to find restaurants, enabling convenient online reservations.



This seamless integration spells exciting news for restaurant owners too. The ability to receive bookings directly can guarantee businesses a game-changing leap in efficiency, giving restaurateurs more control over their venue capacity and making reservation management a breeze.



Commenting on this milestone integration,



Binu Mathews, CEO at IDS Next, expressed,“We are excited about this new collaboration which will bring a new level of sophistication to the table reservation process. The collaboration empowers restaurateurs to smoothen the reservation, improve table allocation and establish a level of service that dazzles customers with an unforgettable dining experience.”



This joint effort aims to reshape the food and beverage sector and improve the dining landscape, offering restaurant owners and patrons a win-win situation.



About IDS Next:

IDS Next is the leading provider of smart hospitality software across Southeast Asia, the Indian Ocean, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania, serving global customers in 50 countries. Redefining how the industry operates, the company has been a trusted technology partner and preferred supplier to the international hospitality industry, with their portfolio covering hotels, restaurants and leisure businesses. Today, IDS Next is trusted by 220+ hotel chains, 300,000+ rooms, 25,000+ POS outlets, 300+ leisure venues and 6,500+ banquet venues.



With an open API approach, IDS Next solutions integrates with over 100 of the world's leading technology partners to ensure operations run smoothly and securely to complement a business's existing systems and solutions. With all software PA DSS certified, GDPR compliant, and the business ISO 27001 certified, IDS Next's smart software solutions are accredited, certified, and compliant with the industry's most robust data protection and security standards. For more information on IDS Next, visit

