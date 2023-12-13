Seychelles: Vice-President Afif To Attend Inauguration Ceremony Of The President Of Madagascar

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
Given the current situation in the country, the President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr Wavel Ramkalawan will not be attending the inauguration ceremony of the President of the Republic Madagascar, H.E Andry Rajoelina which will be held on Saturday 16th December 2023 in Antanarivo, Madagascar.
The Vice-President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr Ahmed Afif will now represent the President at the above ceremony.
He will depart Seychelles on Friday 15th December 2023.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House – Office of the President of the Republic of Seychelles.
