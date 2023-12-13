Egypt: President El-Sisi Speaks With The President Of The Democratic Republic Of The Congo

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call from President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Félix Tshisekedi.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said the call focused on bilateral relations between the two countries. The two Presidents reviewed key areas of cooperation and confirmed joint interest to further promote cooperation toward broader prospects, in light of the close relations between the two sides. President El-Sisi stressed Egypt's commitment to providing support to the Democratic Republic of the Congo in its development programs, in line with the special and historical nature of the two countries' relations.

The call also touched on the situation in the African continent. President El-Sisi and President Tshisekedi emphasized that efforts will continue toward strengthening joint African action in order to achieve stability, peace and security in the continent. The two Presidents affirmed that efforts will also continue to solidify this stability and integrate it into the development efforts, in consistency with the aspirations of the African peoples.

