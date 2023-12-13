Morocco Actively Contributes To The 2Nd World Forum On Refugees

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Morocco is taking part in the 2nd World Forum on Refugees, held in Geneva from December 13 to 15, 2023. This participation will be an opportunity to present a concrete contribution in line with the humanist Vision of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, on humanitarian issues.

Morocco's contribution, which is also in line with its commitment in the implementation of the Global Compact on Refugees adopted in 2018, is highlighted by the presentation of a multitude of achievements and advances, concretized since the first edition of the Forum in 2019, some of which are recognized internationally as good practices.

The Forum will also see the announcement, by the Kingdom, of a number of pledges in favor of refugees, in areas as diverse as access to health, education, employment and housing, as well as humanized border management.

Morocco's contribution is presented in a brochure and booklet entitled 'Global Refugee Forum 2023: Morroco's path of achievements, best practices and pledges'.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.