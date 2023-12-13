Kuwait Nat'l Diwan For Human Rights Holds Training Prog For Disabled People

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Saleh Alsaqabi

KUWAIT, Dec 13 (KUNA)-- Kuwait government is keen on reinforcing values of human rights and raising awareness of peoples with mental disabilities in the work force, National Diwan for Human Rights affirmed.

The National Diwan, part of this awareness, held a training program in collaboration with 360 Mall on Wednesday to raise awareness about mentally disabled people and include them in the work place.

The program was also in collaboration with Center 21 for Special Needs, which picked a few of its members to work in different stations and shops around the mall.

This initiative seeks to include mentally disabled people -- who struggle to find relevant jobs -- in the work force, said National Diwan for Human Rights council member Ali Al-Thuwaini in a statement to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

The National Diwan for Human Rights wishes to raise public awareness for the mentally disabled and provide them a safe environment to achieve their career dreams, he added.

Center 21 is glad to work with 360 Mall and the National Diwan for Human Rights on this important initiative, to achieve its goal of integrating mentally disabled people into the work force, as well as empowering them and their capabilities, said Center 21 for Special Needs General-Director Nabil Al-Nassar.

This initiative comes as part of The National Diwan's mission to reinforce the rights and bring equality to disabled people in all aspects of life, most importantly work places, as well as enabling and empowering them to achieve their goals.