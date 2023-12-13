Six Jordanian Students Participate In Final Huawei ICT Competitions In Bahrain

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec 13 (Petra) - A Jordanian team, comprised of 6 students from Princess Sumaya University for Technology (PSUT) and Al- Balqa' Applied University (BAU), is participating in the final regional Huawei ICT Competition 2023 Middle East in its seventh edition, organized by the company from December 18- 21 in the Bahraini capital, Manama.In a statement to "Petra' on Wednesday, the company said teams from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Iraq, Oman, Jordan, the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Kazakhstan are scheduled to take part in the regional finals.Huawei cooperated with relevant ministries and government departments, partners from the public and private sectors, and technical universities to organize this year's competition in the participating countries, the statement said.Last year, a Jordanian team won first place in the Huawei Regional ICT Competition 2022 in its sixth edition in the Omani capital, Muscat.